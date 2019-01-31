Jerry Lawler's fight to get to the bottom of why his son died in jail continues

FOX13 has learned that Lawler's attorneys have filed two subpoenas to investigate Brian Christopher Lawler's death.
Early in January, FOX13 reported Lawler hired Jeff Rosenblurm to investigate the claim that his son committed suicide in a Hardeman County Jail.
He was hired by the Lawler family "to pursue a civil rights claim against Hardeman County, and the deputies that were supposed to protect Brian Christopher Lawler."
Attorneys for his estate issued subpoenas to both the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office and the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation.
The subpoenas are part of a civil action by the Lawler family.
