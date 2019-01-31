  • Jerry Lawler's fight to get to the bottom of why his son died in jail continues

    Updated:

    FOX13 has learned that Lawler's attorneys have filed two subpoenas to investigate Brian Christopher Lawler's death.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Early in January, FOX13 reported Lawler hired Jeff Rosenblurm to investigate the claim that his son committed suicide in a Hardeman County Jail. 

    RELATED: Memphis attorney raising questions about Brian Lawler’s death

    He was hired by the Lawler family "to pursue a civil rights claim against Hardeman County, and the deputies that were supposed to protect Brian Christopher Lawler."

    RELATED: Jerry Lawler continues to fight claim his son was suicidal

    Attorneys for his estate issued subpoenas to both the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office and the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation.

    The subpoenas are part of a civil action by the Lawler family.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories