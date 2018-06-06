Jerry Lawler's son arrested downtown

The son of wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler was arrested in downtown Memphis.
According to the arrest affidavit, Brian Lawler, who wrestled in the WWE under the name Brian "Too Sexy" Christopher, was arrested from the Hampton Inn on Peabody Place.
The manager of the hotel flagged down police and told police that two people had stayed in a room without paying, according to MPD.
Brian Lawler and Terry Teague used a company credit card to stay in the hotel, however, it did not have enough money on it, the arrest affidavit said.
Police said, the suspects told the manager they did not have the money to pay the $802 for the room.
Lawler was charged with Theft of Services $1000 or less.
