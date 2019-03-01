MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Music legend Jerry Lee Lewis is recovering after suffering a “minor stroke.”
According to a post on his social media pages, Lewis suffered a minor stroke Thursday night and is recuperating in Memphis.
The post said doctors are expecting a full recovery.
Lewis’ family is requesting privacy while the music legend recovers.
“The Killer looks forward to getting back into the studio soon to record a Gospel record and on the road performing live for his fans,” the post said. “His family requests privacy at this time. Well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated.”
Below is the full statement issued on Lewis’ social media:
