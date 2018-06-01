  • Jerry's Sno Cones new location opens Saturday

    By: Ryan Glover

    CORDOVA, Tenn. - It's easily the best news of the week. 

    Jerry's Sno Cones announced Friday afternoon there second location will open up Saturday, June 2, in Cordova. The location is located at 1601 Bonnie Lane in Cordova, Tenn. 

    The grand opening starts Saturday at 11 a.m. 

    The same hours apply for the new location. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

