PANOLA COUNTY, Miss - An arrest has been made after Travis Sanford, the former boyfriend of Jessica Chambers, was killed in Mississippi.
The Panola County Sheriff told FOX13 Myron Ardyl Powell Jr., from Batesville, was charged with murder.
>>Man shot and killed in Mississippi neighborhood while children were inside home
Investigators said Sanford was the boyfriend of Jessica Chambers at the time of her murder in 2014.
Sheriff Darby with Panola County said the murder was over $700 and a dice game. Sanford and Powell had been playing dice all night, according to the sheriff.
Officers said Powell shot Sanford with a double barrel shotgun loaded with buckshot.
Investigators said the first shot missed Sanford and blew a hole in the wall of the house - the second shot was fatal.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Stray bullet hits 2-year-old girl playing in backyard, authorities say
- Juvenile suspect charged with First Degree Murder following double shooting, police say
- Manziel signs with new Alliance league, will join Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}