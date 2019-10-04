  • Jim Strickland will serve second term as Mayor of Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The results are in. Jim Strickland will serve a second term as Mayor of Memphis.

    Opponent and former mayor Willie Herenton conceded the race around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

    The 55-year-old incumbent has helped lure economic development to the city and defied the Tennessee legislature to help remove Confederate-era statues from city parks, according to the Associated Press.

    A Democrat, before becoming mayor in 2016, he previously served as a member of the Memphis City Council.

