Jim Strickland will serve second term as Mayor of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The results are in. Jim Strickland will serve a second term as Mayor of Memphis.
Opponent and former mayor Willie Herenton conceded the race around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The 55-year-old incumbent has helped lure economic development to the city and defied the Tennessee legislature to help remove Confederate-era statues from city parks, according to the Associated Press.
A Democrat, before becoming mayor in 2016, he previously served as a member of the Memphis City Council.
