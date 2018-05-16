Jimmy Martin: The man who can convict Sherra Wright?

He is the unindicted co-conspirator who could help prosecutors convict Billy Turner and Sherra Wright for the 2010 murder of Wright’s ex-husband, former NBA star Lorenzen Wright.
But, who is Jimmy Martin?
FOX13 traveled to Batesville, Mississippi where Martin grew up.
His mother Edna Richardson still live in the community. FOX13 wanted to ask Mrs. Richardson about what her son told investigators that he borrowed her metal detector to help Sherra Wright find bullet fragments at the murder scene.
Sherra Wright is Jimmy Martin’s cousin.
FOX13 also talked to a local pastor who knew Martin’s family. We also asked him about the woman Martin is convicted of murdering, a classmate of his from South Panola High School named Martha Jean Bownes.
We wanted to know if Martin lied during that trial, can he be trusted to tell the truth now?
FOX13 investigates who is Jimmy Martin on FOX13 News after Empire.
