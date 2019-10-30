0 Job openings still available online after UPSkill 901 Workforce Summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce hosted the UPSkill 901 Workforce Summit Wednesday.

Sixty companies including American Commercial Barge Line, Bank of America, Blues City Brewery, Kruger Products, Natureplex pharmaceutical, Smith and Nephew, Titan manufacturing, AB Mauri, were on hand to hire people — with and without skills — on the spot.

Leonard Howard was one of the many Memphians hoping to find a job at the career fair.

“I’m just looking for something different,” he said. “Meter reader or whatever y’all have available.”

Howard has been out of work for 2 years because of medical issues, but he told FOX13 he is ready to land a new job.

“I had a focus and a plan when I came here too, and that’s to get the job I’m seeking,” he said.

Jobs weren’t the only thing available at Wednesday’s summit. Job-seekers could get a free haircut and even get information about having a criminal record expunged.

Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn told FOX13, “If people are eligible, they can have their fees and fines waived.”

According to organizers, 2,000 people attended the event.

If you missed the job fair, UPSkill 901 is hosting an online job fair where you can upload your resume to their website.

“We want to see people leave here with jobs or with direction for attaining that job at a later point,” said Ernest Strickland, one of the event organizers.

Click here to see a list of job openings and to upload your resume.



