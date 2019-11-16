Job readiness center coming to Marshall Co.

MARSHALL, Co. - A new job readiness center is coming to Marshall County.
County leaders said the new Workforce Training Center in Marshall County will likely open in late December or after the first of the year.
The project in the Chickasaw Industrial Park will provide training and job assistance if you're looking for work.
Nike, Roxul, Volvo, Cooper Tire, Amazon and Nestle are among some 18 companies that will be using the center.
Forklift operating, precision machining, welding, concrete truck driving are just a few of the training opportunities that will be available at the center, along with GED classes.
Companies can also set up at the center to train future employees.
Until the workforce training center opens, the Win Job Center in Byhalia is a good place to check out to jump start that job application process. They keep a list of jobs that are available at the industrial park.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Penny Hardaway holding news conference ahead of Alcorn State game
- Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub
- 13 things to do this weekend
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}