Joe Biden is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, is coming to the City of Memphis.
Biden is coming June 15 as part of his American Promise Tour, the Orpheum Theatre announced Monday morning. The Orpheum described the tour as “a series of conversations that will go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect in custody
- Husband shot after ramming car with wife, another man inside
- Today's the day for free pizza from Little Caesars
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Vice President Biden will reveal the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges. He will share how the loss of his son Beau tested his resolve, and how he is finding new purpose in a time of uncertainty."
Tickets for this event will go on sale Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m.
Vice President Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate before serving as 47th Vice President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}