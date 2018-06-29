Jogger finds man dead in Mississippi lake

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - The DeSoto County Coroner told FOX13 a body was found in a lake off of Landcaster Drive in Olive Branch around 10 this morning.
The unidentified elderly male was discovered by a jogger. The Coroner told FOX13 there is no one missing in Olive Branch fitting that description.
Trending stories:
- Popular Memphis strip club shut down, sources say
- Copperhead snake bites Alabama girl swimming in pool
- Man and woman killed in horrific car crash identified by family
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Police have been going door to door in Lexington crossing subdivision trying to come up with a lead.
The body is being sent to the State crime lab for an autopsy.
FOX13 is working with police to learn more info. Check back on updates as we learn more.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}