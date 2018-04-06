Journalist arrested during protest now in custody of immigration agents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A journalist arrested during a protest is now in custody of immigration agents.
The disorderly conduct and obstruction charges against Manuel Duran had been dropped, but Thursday, Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed Duran was in ICE custody.
In an email sent to FOX13, the sheriff's department said Duran refused to sign bond, and he was taken into custody by ICE agents shortly after his release.
We asked a sheriff's office spokesperson who alerted ice about duran and if it's their policy to contact federal agencies on immigration matters. So far, we haven't heard back.
Duran was arrested on Tuesday in front of the Shelby County Jail on Poplar Avenue. He's a reporter for Memphis Noticias, a Spanish-language publication.
According to court records, Duran paid his 100-dollar bond shortly after his arrest, but according to the sheriff's office, he didn't sign his bond paperwork.
Wednesday night, the sheriff's office spokesperson, Earle Farrell, told us the sheriff's office hadn't been asked to detain Duran, so it's unclear how ICE got involved.
However, we do know he's in the custody of federal agents, and we're working to find out when he might have a hearing on the matter.
