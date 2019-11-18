Judge denies family's request for DNA testing in attempt to exonerate man executed years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Monday morning, a Shelby County Court found the estate of Sedley Alley does not have standing to file a petition for DNA analysis.
Court documents show this ruling is justified under the Post-Conviction DNA Analysis Act.
Alley was executed in 2006 for the murder and rape of a 19-year-old Millington Marine in 1986.
Since his execution, there has been a fight to prove his innocence.
Lawyers for Alley's estate requested an order of preserving evidence, but the request was denied.
Alley was executed by the State of Tennessee in 2006 for the brutal rape and murder of 19-year-old Suzanne Marie Collins, a lance corporal stationed at Naval Air Station Memphis in Millington.
Alley confessed to the murder, but later said he had no recollection of the crime.
Lawyers for the Alley Estate argued that if Alley were alive today, DNA testing would happen.
The court finds the estate Sedley Alley does not have any standing in this matter. Lawyers for his estate requested an order of preserving the evidence. The lawyers representing Alley's estate plan to appeal the judge's decision.
