Judge Lammey given reprimand for Facebook posts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Board of Judicial Review has issued a public reprimand against Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey for controversial comments made on his Facebook page.
Judge Lammey came into the spotlight after he shared an article to Facebook from a Holocaust denier who had called Muslim immigrants "foreign mud."
Also, criticized the integration of public schools and said Jewish people should get over the holocaust.
Lammey previously stated he is not a Holocaust denier, racist or anti-immigrant.
Shelby County Commissioners had voted in May in favor of the public censure of Judge Lammey.
Commissioner Van Turner had questioned how citizens can trust him after this and wanted to know whether his personal beliefs have affected past court cases.
Though, the board did find posts to be anit-Semitic, racist, anti-immigrant or displayed any sort of biased against anyone, they did find say posts were "partisan in nature, which is a clear violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct," the reprimand stated.
The reprimand listed a series of rules that was violated by Judge Lammey.
Judge Lammey did recognize the errors of the items he shared on Facebook. He agreed to complete a judicial ethics program or other educational program, that will be approved by the board.
The board did commend Judge Lammey's many years as a criminal court judge in Shelby County and has no prior negative history.
For the full written reprimand, click here.
