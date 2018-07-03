Judge orders Tennessee to stop revoking driver's license due to unpaid court fees

Tennessee can no longer revoke driver license's just because someone has not paid their court fees.
According to the order FOX13 obtained,
The action violates 'the Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution because it provides for no exception from revocation for debtors whose failure to pay is based solely on their indigence. The Commissioner is hereby ORDERED to cease all revocations of driver’s licenses for nonpayment of court debt pursuant to Tenn."
Tennessee must also put together a plan within 60 days to get people whose licenses were suspended.
