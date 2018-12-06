0 Judge refuses to lower bond of Memphis father after 2-year-old shot in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family who lost their two-year-old daughter in a November shootout showed raw emotion when leaving the courthouse Thursday.

“Go find the killer, cuz her daddy didn’t do that,” said an unidentified family member.

The 2-year-old girl’s father, Mikal Grogan, is facing charges of aggravated child endangerment and neglect.

“Oh Lord Jesus,” a family member said after Grogan’s bond hearing. “Lord how you’re tearing my family apart.”

Grogan’s family stormed out of the courtroom today after a judge did not lower Grogan’s $100,000 bond. Grogan’s lawyer said his bond is racially motivated.

Judge Gerald Skahan was quick to deny that.

“If there was a bunch of white men playing poker and smoking marijuana, and a 2-year-old girl somehow ended up with a bullet in the middle of her head – there’s a very good chance that the bond would be the same,” Judge Gerald Skahan said.

He also said he thinks Grogan needs to be held responsible for his daughter’s murder.

“I obviously don’t get into charging cases,” Skahan said. “But I don’t know why this individual is not charged with murder of the first degree and child neglect.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Grogan told police that he heard someone knocking at his door. When he asked who it was, they answered with gun fire.

Grogan said another man named “J” began to fire his pistol and rifle as well.

Another man also had about two pounds of “high-grade marijuana” in the apartment.

Investigators said Grogan placed his daughter in danger by exposing her to gambling, illegal drug sales and violence. That’s why the judge thinks Grogan needs to be charged with first degree murder.

“It’s perpetration of a felony if somebody is killed under the Tennessee law and the people participating in the felony are responsible for the death,” Skahan said.

That is something Grogan’s family does not agree with.

“I’m sorry baby, I’m so sorry,” family said.

