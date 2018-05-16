Judge rules Memphis didn't break laws during Confederate statue removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Nashville judge ruled Memphis did not break the law when it removed confederate statues in December.
The ruling came from the Davidson County judge Wednesday afternoon.
Back in December, the city sold two parks where a statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis stood.
The new owner then had the statues removed.
That decision has been at the center of controversy every since.
