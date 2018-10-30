0 Judges rules in favor of City of Memphis for using taxpayer money to promote political cause

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County Chancery Court Judge rules in favor of the City of Memphis when it comes to using taxpayer money to promote a political cause.

It boils down to an argument over whether or not a governmental body can use taxpayer money to encourage voters to cast their ballot a certain way.

Friday, Save IRV, a group pushing for people to support Instant Runoff Voting sued Memphis City Council and were granted a temporary restraining order to block the City from using $40,000 in tax payer money to “educate” voters on the other side of the issue.

“This isn’t really just about IRV, what you’ve got here is the City Council acting without giving notice to the public for their own benefit. They’re trying to extend their time in office,” explained Save IRV attorney, Bryce Ashby.

Tuesday, Save IRV and the City were back in court, before Chancery Court Judge, Jim Kyle. There, he said he would not give either side a fair advantage for the next eight days, then ruled in favor of the City.

Save IRV argued the City is legally barred from using public funds to promote one side of an issue. Memphis City Council Attorney, Alan Wade, disagrees.

“There’s immersive precedent for what we are doing here,” he said. “In fact, as I told the court, the ordinance, which they don’t challenge to be legal, specifically allows us to influence the electorate.”

Wade argued Save IRV was attempting to monopolize the airwaves.

He told the judge the $40k would be used to put people at polling locations to educate voters.

“I think it’s money well spent to have people at the polls that can talk to the people about why the council voted for it, why they think it’s a good idea. Why wouldn’t they,” Wade asked.

Ashby told us, after court, there are still options on the table to prevent the money from being spent.

“There’s still an opportunity this money won’t be allocated. We think the mayor is the one who has to sign the check.”

However, when We asked the mayor’s office if he’d be willing to intervene, hey told us the mayor doesn’t have the authority to veto resolutions. While he doesn’t agree with the expenditure, City Council has discretion over how it spends the budget.

