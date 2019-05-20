Jury awards $3M to black strippers in Mississippi discrimination case

The judge ruled in the discrimination case last year, and jurors decided Wednesday how much the women should receive.
The attorney for Danny's Downtown Cabaret, Bill Walter, said Friday he will ask the judge to reduce the award.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Danny's years ago, saying the Jackson club limited when black women could work, while white women had flexible schedules.
It also said a Danny's manager used racial slurs against a black dancer, and Danny's owners forced black women to work at another club they owned called Black Diamonds, where conditions and security were worse.
