0 Jury finds Kwasi Corbin guilty of shooting, killing Memphis teen mother in 2016

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Kwasi Corbin.

After deliberating for less than two hours, the members of the jury found Corbin guilty of first-degree murder of Myneisha Johnson.

Corbin was found guilty on all three charges by the jury.

BREAKING: Jury finds Kwasi Corbin guilty on all three charges of his indictment.

- First-degree murder

- Attempted first-degree murder

- Employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony offense @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) April 6, 2019

Moments after the jury found Corbin guilty of all three counts, including first-degree murder, emotions spilled out into the hallway.

It ended a three-year journey for Johnson’s grieving family.

“I got my justice for my baby. I miss you so much, I miss you,” said Terri Johnson, Myneisha’s mother. “I’m so happy. These tears is not sadness, it’s happy tears because I won my case.”

During closing arguments, the defense argued Corbin reacted in self-defense, but in the state’s rebuttal, they said Corbin had a target.

“Premeditation is the time it takes to drag this rifle from the back seat to the front. Premeditation is the time it takes not to drive forward but to fire the gun. Premeditation is firing two shots into a crowd of children,” said Alanda Dwyer, the assistant district attorney.

At this point, Corbin’s attorney said it is too early to know if they will consider an appeal.

Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Corbin to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge. Sentencing for the other two charges will happen on May 17.

FOX13's Kirstin Garriss is at the courtroom following the verdict. Stay with FOX13 for the latest reactions from the courtroom -- on FOX13 News at 5.

Both the prosecution and the defense presented closing arguments for the murder trial for Kwasi Corbin, the 19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Myneisha Johnson.

RELATED: Memphis man accused of killing teen mother takes stand during murder trial

In the final day of testimony, Corbin took the stand for more than an hour. He told the jury that he did fire his gun that night.

But in a bombshell development, Corbin made a self-defense claim, attempting to paint a picture of a man in fear for his life.

RELATED: Jury shown gruesome autopsy photos of Memphis teen gunned down during third day of murder trial

Corbin admitted he fired two shots the night Johnson died, but he didn’t intend to kill her.

Continue scrolling past the background info for updates on Twitter from the courtroom as both sides presented closing arguments and the verdict was reached.

Background info on the case:

This trial was roughly three years in the making.

Kwasi Corbin, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Myneisha Johnson, along with assault for injuring two others. Police say he shot into a crowd of people at 2nd and Peabody on May 22, 2016.

RELATED: FOX13 Investigates: Troubled past of accused killer, Kwasi Corbin

Johnson was set to graduate the following weekend after she was killed. She had one child. Her son accepted her diploma for her at Booker T. Washington’s graduation ceremony.

Corbin is facing a slew of charges in connection with the shooting. They include First Degree Murder, multiple counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, among others.

RELATED: Slain teen's son accepts diploma for her

© 2019 Cox Media Group.