0 Jury finds Kwasi Corbin guily of shooting, killing Memphis teen mother in 2016

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (12 PM) The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Kwasi Corbin.

After deliberating for less than two hours, the members of the jury found Corbin guilty of first-degree murder of Myneisha Johnson.

Corbin was found guilty on all three charges by the jury.

BREAKING: Jury finds Kwasi Corbin guilty on all three charges of his indictment.

- First-degree murder

- Attempted first-degree murder

- First-degree murder

- Attempted first-degree murder

- Employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony offense

Both the prosecution and the defense presented closing arguments for the murder trial for Kwasi Corbin, the 19-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Myneisha Johnson.

Closing arguments are set for 9 a.m. Once those are over, the jury will deliberate and attempt to reach a verdict in the case.

In the final day of testimony, Corbin took the stand for more than an hour. He told the jury that he did fire his gun that night.

But in a bombshell development, Corbin made a self-defense claim, attempting to paint a picture of a man in fear for his life.

Corbin admitted he fired two shots the night Johnson died, but he didn’t intend to kill her.

Background info on the case:

This trial was roughly three years in the making.

Kwasi Corbin, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Myneisha Johnson, along with assault for injuring two others. Police say he shot into a crowd of people at 2nd and Peabody on May 22, 2016.

Johnson was set to graduate the following weekend after she was killed. She had one child. Her son accepted her diploma for her at Booker T. Washington’s graduation ceremony.

Corbin is facing a slew of charges in connection with the shooting. They include First Degree Murder, multiple counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, among others.

