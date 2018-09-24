Jury selected ahead of second Jessica Chambers trial

JACKSON, Miss. - A second trial is set to begin Tuesday on charges that man set a Mississippi woman on fire, leading to her death.
Details on the jury selection have been released-
- 5 African-American women
- 4 African-American men
- 3 White men
- 3 White women
- 3 alternate (2 white women, 1 white man)
Jurors couldn't reach verdict last year in the first trial of Quinton Tellis, charged with capital murder in the death of Jessica Chambers in 2014.
Prosecutors say physical evidence and Tellis' statements link him to Chambers' death.
The defense emphasizes multiple emergency personnel heard Chambers say "Eric" or "Derek" attacked her. Tellis also faces murder charges in Louisiana.
Jury selection is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.
The trial is set to start on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to the report.
