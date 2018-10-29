The trial for a man accused of killing a Memphis police officer will begin today.
The jury still has not been finalized ahead of the pending trial.
Background information on the trial
Officer Sean Bolton was killed in the line of duty back in August 2015. Tremaine Wilbourn is the Memphis man accused of shooting him.
Investigators were called to the 4800 block of Summerlane Ave. in Parkway Village.
Police say Wilbourn and another man were sitting in a vehicle when the suspect shot the officer as he was approaching the car.
Wilbourn then ran from the scene and carjacked a man at gunpoint. Two days later, he turned himself into MPD.
He was given a $10 million bond.
Wilbourn also pleads guilty to federal charged in 2017. He was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for federal weapons and carjacking charges connected to the Bolton murder.
