Jury selection for man accused of killing teen starts today

The man accused of killing an 18-year-old in downtown Memphis murder trial is set to begin today.
A trial roughly three years in the making.
Kwasi Corbin, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Myneisha Johnson, along with assault for injuring two others. Police say he shot into a crowd of people at 2nd and Peabody on May 22.
Johnson was set to graduate the following weekend after she was killed. She had one child. Her son accepted her diploma for her at Booker T. Washington’s graduation ceremony.
Corbin is facing a slew of charges in connection with the shooting. They include First Degree Murder, multiple counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, among others.
