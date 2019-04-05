0 Jury shown gruesome autopsy photos of Memphis teen gunned down during third day of murder trial

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Myneishia Johnson's mother left the courtroom directly after the medical examiner showed gruesome autopsy photos of her daughter who was gunned down days before her high school graduation.

Kwasi Corbin is on trial this week. He’s accused of Johnson’s murder back in 2016.

Judge Coffee warned people in the courtroom that the autopsy photos would be hard to look it.

Johnson's mother left before the medical examiner reviewed the photos because they were so gruesome.

Medical Examiner Paul Benson showed several autopsy photos of Johnson who was gunned down in downtown Memphis at 2nd and Peabody days before her high school graduation.

“This was a photograph that was taken during the autopsy of Myneishia Johnson that shows the overall picture of her back that shows the location of the entrance wound.

“Is it what you would expect to see with someone who were shot with a high power rifle?” said the prosecutor.

“Yes,” said Benson.

Police said he led officers on a high speed chase after leaving the scene that ended on I-55.

Crime scene investigators said Corbin threw his assault rifle and T-shirt out of the car window when he got to I-240 and I-55 and took off running after his black car blew up.

Sgt. John Stone with the Memphis Police Department recovered the rifle from the location on the highway.

“There’s total of seven in there, one was recovered from the chamber and the other were left in the magazine. In our purposes we don’t remove them from the magazine due to taking them to TBI for additional processing and things like that,” he said.

Stone took the stand for more than an hour Thursday.

He was the crime scene investigator the night of the shooting.

“There’s item five of the clothing that was on the sidewalk, there’s that storm drain and right there is the possible bullet hole that was a strike in the wall right there,” he stated.

Stone showed at least nine pictures used as evidence from 2nd Street where the shooting happened.

The state is close to resting its case. Court is expected to be completed tomorrow or by the weekend.

Court will adjourn Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Background info on the case:

This trial was roughly three years in the making.

Kwasi Corbin, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Myneisha Johnson, along with assault for injuring two others. Police say he shot into a crowd of people at 2nd and Peabody on May 22, 2016.

Johnson was set to graduate the following weekend after she was killed. She had one child. Her son accepted her diploma for her at Booker T. Washington’s graduation ceremony.

Corbin is facing a slew of charges in connection with the shooting. They include First Degree Murder, multiple counts of Criminal Attempted First Degree Murder, among others.

