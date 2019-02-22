0 Jussie Smollett case may hinder hate crime victims from coming forward, activist claims

A community activist, who is an executive board member of Memphis' NAACP said the Jussie Smollett case raises eyebrows.

The "Empire" actor is accused of faking a hate crime to boost his career.

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson did not mince words during a press conference, which was shown live on FOX13's 'Good Morning Memphis.'

Johnson said Smollett is accused of lying to authorities last month by reporting that a pair of men assaulted him and yelled racial and homophobic slurs.

“Bogus police reports cause real harm, they do harm to every legitimate victim whose in need of support by police and investigators as well as the citizens of this city,” Johnson said.

Noel Hutchinson, a Memphis NAACP exec board member and community activist, said the case could have a real impact on those who come forward with similar accusations and legitimate complaints.

“Well unfortunately, I think because of his pigment and because of his orientation, people are going to try to attach the unfortunate thing he did to others,” Hutchinson said.

Although Hutchinson said he cannot formerly speak on behalf of the NAACP about the organization's plans to address legitimate hate crimes in the future, he did comment about the investigative procedures of hate crimes.

“When accusations are made, they’re not jumped on lightly but they’re investigated so that has been the case in the past, that’s the case now and I’m sure that will be the case on the future,” Hutchinson said.

The president of the Memphis NAACP said the chapter contacted nationals to find out what position they are taking on this topic.

FOX13 also reached out to Out Memphis, but they did not want to comment.

