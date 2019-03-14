Jussie Smollett case shines light on issue surrounding false police reports, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 learned the Cook County attorney requested that the Chicago Police Department turnover “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s case to the FBI.
Memphis police said Smollett’s case shines a light on a big problem police departments face too many times.
Several officers with the Memphis Police Department told FOX13 they put a lot on the line with every call they respond to.
They said to learn a call is false is disappointing.
Memphis Police Public Information Officer Louis Brownlee said Smollett’s situation of him being indicted for making a false report shines a light on a big problem.
"Its very draining, it’s also disheartening. We deploy the resources cover a situation we believe is legit,” Brownlee said.
Brownlee said in 2017 police investigated nine false reports. In 2018, 13 reports turned out to be false.
So far in 2019, there have been two false reports filed.
"It's a problem but thank goodness it's not running rampant,” Brownlee said.
Police in Chicago initially investigated Smollett’s case as a hate crime.
FOX13 reached out to LGBTQ advocate Martavious Hampton from OUT Memphis.
"There are consequences to filing a false report because it does take away from those survivors and those victims of actual hate crimes,” Hampton said.
Filing a false report in Tennessee is a felony.
You may serve jail time and even get hit with a huge fine.
