0 Just keep going: Former Memphis high school football star earns second chance to shine in hometown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis high school football legend is finally getting his chance to take the stage in college.

Kayln Grandberry was the star running back for Raleigh-Egypt High School just two years ago. He ended his career winning the Mr. Football title for the state of Tennessee, but even with that award colleges did not come calling.

He scored a single season record 45 touchdowns, but he received no offers.

“I was doing everything. All this and I just didn't have any offer at all or anything. Wasn't nobody looking at me at all. It was surprising. I was depressed,” Grandberry said.

Defenses couldn’t hold him back, but his ACT scores did. It was his test scores that kept the major universities from recruiting him.

“In my head I wanted to just give up. Just give up on it. Something told me… I guess God gave me a sign to just keep going,” said Grandberry.

Soon after, Grandberry was offered an opportunity at Jones County Junior College. The small school in Ellisville, Miss. has been a career savior.

Grandberry was named an All-American and finished fifth in the nation in rushing in 2018.

A year from now, it will all come full circle. Grandberry will be back home, looking to be the next great Memphis running back.

“I just want every kid that's playing sports or anything, doing anything in life… Never give up on your dreams. No matter what happens. Don't matter what goes on in life, don't never give up,” Grandberry said.

He also had interest from Southern Mississippi, Troy, Akron and Louisiana.

Grandberry will finish up at Jones in December before starting his UofM career in January 2020.

