0 ‘Just like your momma': Memphis city council chairman has heated exchange with community activist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis City Council Chairman Berlin Boyd went off on a community activist during Tuesday’s meeting.

Boyd was involved in a heated exchange with the activist during the meeting. And at one point, Boyd told the activist, Hunter Demster, not to curse in the chamber.

“Sir, do not curse in this chamber… just like your momma, how about that?” Boyd said.

Things got so heated that several people said they were escorted out of the meeting.

Demster spoke out at Tuesday’s controversial council meeting after city leaders failed to fill three vacant seats.

"Boyd started chastising his constituents in the crowd again, and the first thing I said, he said this is a city council meeting. And I said this is a circus, and that’s when he told them to kick me out… and so when I left I said this is a s*** show,” Demster said.

After saying that last comment, that is when Boyd said, “Just like your momma, how about that?”

The controversy stems from District 1 controversy after community leaders learned Rhonda Logan, who was the last candidate standing, is no longer in the running.

She didn’t get the majority vote during the appointment process. Some blame it on her race and gender.

Demster was escorted out of the meeting by security, but he wasn’t the only person asked to leave.

Pastor Charlie Caswell, who is known for doing community outreach in the district, was also asked to leave after saying Boyd’s actions were uncalled for.

“I think it’s disgusting, the fact that you have the chairman of the city council to say your mother to a citizen because they were upset with the process,” Caswell said. “I think he just could have handed that in a better way.”

FOX13 spoke with Boyd over the phone following the incident.

“The meetings have been highly contested lately and to have the public make comments and be very rude during the time is unacceptable,” Boyd said. “The only thing I dislike is the place where I made the comment. That we are having public discussion in order to make important decisions, that behavior from the general public is unacceptable. I’m not making any excuse.”

Boyd said Demster will be getting a letter from him saying he cannot return to the chamber for a while.

