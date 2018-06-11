Justice for Laylah: One year since two-year-old killed in drive-by, still no arrests

Laylah Washington was shot and killed one year ago.
It was a story that made national headlines; a two-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shotoing.
Police said a road rage incident led to the gunfire.
The family told police Laylah's mother was picking up her two brothers from work when a car almost hit them in the parking lot by driving erratically. She yelled out of the window for them to slow down. That is when the car followed them, and someone inside opened fire.
The person or people responsible have still not been brought to justice.
The reward for information leading to an arrest has increased over the past year.
In August of 2017, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam offered a $10,000 reward for information related to the murder case.
