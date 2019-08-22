  • Justin Timberlake belts out 'Tennessee Whiskey' on Beale street

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You never know who will show up on Beale Street. 

    Justin Timberlake went to B.B. King's Blue Club and ended up giving an impromptu performance. 

    Timberlake hopped on stage, grabbed the microphone and sang Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

