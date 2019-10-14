Justin Timberlake donates state-of-the-art lab to Stax Music Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis' own Justin Timberlake created an entire song lab in collaboration with Levi's, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The Memphis native showed off the lab to ET saying, "This is the song lab, but this is not the only one. This is specific to these instruments, and there's other rooms where they get to work with things hooked up to their laptops, and they can program music as well.
Timberlake shared hopes for the students saying, "I want them to be able to cover Aretha Franklin and Otis Redding, but I also want them to be able to sample them and turn it into something else,"
"I want them to make live music and sequence music and bring it all together."
Timberlake's Levi's Fresh Leaves fall collection launches Oct. 15.
