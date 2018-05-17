Juvenile boy shot in Cherokee Park neighborhood, person detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A juvenile boy is recovering after being shot Wednesday evening.
According to the Memphis Police Department, at 6:13 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 1400 Smythe in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.The juvenile victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from the scene, but is now listed as non-critical.
According to MPD, they have one person detained.
We are working to learn more info. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}