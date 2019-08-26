Juvenile Court will waive all non-statutory fees for children and families

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County leaders have announced a plan to waive all fees not ordered for collection under current Tennessee Code Annotated statutes.
Elected officials have determined that relieving financial burdens incurred by parents and guardians is simply the right thing to do, according to official documents.
Judge Dan Michael said, "It's the Court's job to try and relieve the stress and pressure which additional financial obligations can bring to families and this adjustment is designed to do just that by stripping the fees and court costs to the bare minimum under the statutes."
Officials explained when parents navigate the Juvenile Court System, unexpected costs are created including missing time from work for court appearances.
"Because of the steady work of our Juvenile Court Judge, Clerk, and Sheriff, we are pleased to be able to make another significant announcement in our efforts to put more justice-involved youth on the path to rehabilitation," says Mayor Lee Harris. "These fees end up trapping low-income families in a cycle of debt that makes it incredibly difficult for children to leave the system. Removing these fees will be a great relief to families."
Important documents explained waivers to all fees not required by the state have already been put in place. Contact Leon Gracy, JCMSC Information Administrator at 901-222-0989 if you have additional questions.
