Juvenile hospitalized after being shot at Memphis park, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Memphis park.
Police said the shooting happened at O'Brien Park, near Prescott Street and Steve Road.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition, according to Memphis police.
The victim's age has not been given at this time.
According to MPD, the suspects were possibly in a white car.
This is an ongoing story. Check back with FOX13 for more updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}