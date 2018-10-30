Juvenile hospitalized after shooting near Family Dollar in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A juvenile was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near a Family Dollar in Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar on Thomas Street around 7 p.m. Monday.
According to MPD, the victim was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
The suspected shooter has not been identified, but police said the person was wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
