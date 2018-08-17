Juvenile in critical condition after being hit by car in front of Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A juvenile is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Hickory Hill.
Police said the accident happened on Winchester Road in front of the Stonebrook Apartments around 9 p.m. Thursday.
MPD officers are currently on scene following the incident.
Police said the juvenile – who has not been identified – was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
We are working to find more details surrounding the accident. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
