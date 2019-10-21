Juvenile in ICU after truck crashes into golf cart

TUNICA, Miss. - A juvenile is still in the intensive care unit after a truck crashed into golf cart in Tunica, Miss.
Tunica County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about 7:17 p.m. Oct. 19 after a pickup truck crashed into a golf cart near the Levee Commissary and Tunica Cutoff.
Medic units were called after three of the passengers on the golf cart needed serious medical attention.
One juvenile was airlifted by Pafford Air One to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for treatment for internal injuries, officials said.
One male golf cart passenger was transported by air to Regional One Medical Center and another male was transported by ambulance to Baptist DeSoto for treatment.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody at the scene for a DUI charge, according to a release.
The juvenile remains in the ICU at Le Bonheur as of Oct. 20. One male remains hospitalized and the other male was released from Baptist DeSoto.
