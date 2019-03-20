Juvenile shoots himself in leg, police investigating

Memphis police are investigating after a juvenile shot himself in the leg.
It is not clear how he got ahold of the gun or what happened before the trigger was pulled.
But police said the shooting happened at Pope and Manhattan early Wednesday morning.
The victim is expected to be okay, and is recovering at a local hospital.
