Juvenile take into custody after social media threat on middle school, school says

A juvenile was taken into custody after he made a threat online directed towards a Mid-South school.
The threat was deemed to be a hoax, however, the school district said they are pursuing disciplinary actions.
Police also said the threat was not deemed as credible.
FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding the threat, however, the following press release was sent to FOX13 News.
According to the DeSoto County School District,
Horn Lake Middle School administrators worked with the Horn Lake Police Department during the overnight hours to investigate a potential school threat.
Even though the social media post was intended to be a hoax and the police determined that the threat was not credible, a juvenile was taken into custody during the overnight hours.
Horn Lake Middle School parents were notified of the situation by phone call and email this morning at approximately 7:30.
