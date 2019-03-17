  • Juvenile victim charged with first degree murder following double shooting, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by an 11-year-old friend has been taken off life support, Memphis police say.

    Police and paramedics were called to the 3200 block of Ardmore Street after a father and son were shot around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    According to MPD, the juvenile victim was pronounced deceased on Sunday.

    The juvenile suspect has been charged with First Degree Murder, First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Theft and Criminal Attempt to wit: First Degree Murder.

    According to police, the adult victim is listed as critical but stable.

