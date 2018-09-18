0 Juvenile who posted threats toward local high schools on social media detained by police

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating social media threats made at two Mississippi high schools.

According to DCSD, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Horn Lake High School and Lake Cormorant.

Deputies took to Facebook and Twitter to release the following statement:

Horn Lake police have detained a juvenile in connection with the threats made on social media.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the juvenile who “is associated with the social media posts” was detained by police.

"During the course, if the interview, it was discovered that the images were old; however, they had been shared by the detained juvenile at some point."

The juvenile was eventually charged with Obscene Electronic Communications and Violation of Probation through Youth Court.

The juvenile charged is still in custody at the DeSoto County Juvenile Detention Center.

DeSoto County schools notified parents about the threats at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Local Johnnie Howard told FOX13 she has family and friends at Horn Lake High School.

"That's ridiculous, we all need Jesus and we all need prayer. You need to stop and think about what you are doing and why we are doing it," Howard said.

Sheriff Rasco told FOX13 the threats targeted at Horn Lake, but some were threats to shoot up Lake Cormorant afterward.

Even though students told us they expect there to be a spike in threats now, DeSoto County Schools said Tuesday was going to be treated like a normal day.

