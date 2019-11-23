Kangaroo on the loose in Mississippi town, officials say

GUNTOWN, Miss. - Keep your eyes peeled because a kangaroo is on the loose in Guntown, Mississippi.
A 4-year-old female kangaroo has been on the run for two weeks, according to John Johnson who operates the G and J Traveling Petting Zoo.
Johnson told FOX13 she escaped on Nov. 12, but he doesn't think she has gone too far.
He believes the kangaroo is still in Lee County, specifically in the town of Guntown.
Johnson is licensed by the USDA to own the kangaroo. He has a total of 5 in his petting zoo.
There has only been one reported sighting. If you see the kangaroo, call Johnson at 662-401-2738.
