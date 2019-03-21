0 Kentucky elementary school employee who handled food diagnosed with Hepatitis A

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Kentucky (WZTV) - A case of hepatitis A was diagnosed in an employee who handled food at Indian Hills Elementary School in Christian County, Kentucky, the Christian County Health Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

However, an investigation found that the risk of school patrons becoming infected by the disease is very low.

School officials are still working with the Christian County Health Department to prevent any new cases from developing in the community.

Indian Hills Elementary administration has already notified all parents and staff about the situation.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that may cause loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, brown colored urine and light-colored stools.

Yellowing of the skin or eyes is also possible.

People with Hepatitis A may have some or none of these symptoms.

In some cases, it may take up to 50 days after being exposed to the virus for someone to become ill.

Hepatitis A typically spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.

The virus may spread after an infected person does not wash his/her hands adequately after using the toilet or participates in behavior that increases the risk of infection.

CDC recommends hepatitis A vaccination for the following groups:

All children at age 1 year

Travelers to countries that have high rates of hepatitis A

Family members and caregivers of recent adoptees from countries where hepatitis A is common

Men who have sexual contact with other men

People who use injection and non-injection illegal drugs

People with chronic (lifelong) liver diseases, such as hepatitis B or hepatitis C

People who are treated with clotting-factor concentrates

People who work with hepatitis A infected animals or in a hepatitis A research laboratory

