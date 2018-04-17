Kidnapping suspect arrested, but woman who was beaten and abducted still missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who is accused of assaulted and kidnapping a woman is in jail, but the woman he allegedly attacked is still missing.
Police said the woman was pulled from her car after it crashed, and she was forced into a man's vehicle.
A witness told officers the female was driving a black 2009 Toyota Camry that struck a pole at Brooks Road and Hilda. She was being chased by a man driving a tan Honda or Hyundai.
After the crash, officers said the man assaulted the woman and forced her into a car. He then drove away, according to police.
A witness identified the victim as Tayrn Webster, 26. The suspect was identified as Eric Well, 43.
Tayrn is 4' 10" to 5'2", 120-125lbs, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with straps and white tennis shoes with rhinestones. She also has a pink tongue ring and a tattoo of a star on the top of her foot.
Eric Wells and his vehicle were located, but Webster is still missing.
Wells was booked into the Shelby County jail at 2 a.m. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping.
If you have any information on Tayrn Webster's whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
