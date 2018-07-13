  • Kidnapping victim found handcuffed, unconscious in middle of Memphis street, neighbors say

    By: Tom Dees

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was found unconscious in the middle of a street after being kidnapped and assaulted, according to witnesses. 

    Neighbors told FOX13 the man, who has not been identified, was handcuffed and had something covering his head.

    The home in Northeast Memphis became a crime scene Friday morning.

    "It definitely scares me -- not something that I like to see when I come out," one neighbor told FOX13.

    Memphis police confirmed the incident happened in the 7600 block of Reese Road.

    A window was busted out and several police cars filled the street. 

