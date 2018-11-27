  • Kids of mother stabbed to death by husband in Tennessee sue for $400 million

    BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — The children of a mother who was stabbed to death by her husband at the Governors Club in Brentwood are suing his estate for $400 million.

    Police said Emma Teeters, 39, was stabbed to death by her husband, 55-year-old Jerry Matthews. 

    In defense of his daughter and his grandchildren, Terry Teeters, Emma's dad, shot and killed Matthews.

    Matthews also stabbed Terry, causing him to have surgery.

    Emma's three minor children, not the biological children of Matthews', are now suing Matthews' estate seeking millions in damages, according to a lawsuit obtained by WZTV

    The lawsuit states $200 million in punitive and $200 million in compensatory damages is being sought.

    Jerry, Emma, Emma’s parents and Emma's three kids all lived in the home, according to police. 

    At least two children were in the home at the time of the incident.

