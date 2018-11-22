Kids responsible for setting fire to elementary school playground, police say

Multiple juveniles could be facing serious charges because they set a jungle gym on fire.
Firefighters were called to the school at 4:32 p.m. at EA Harold Elementary School on Wednesday.
The Millington Police Department said they interviewed several juveniles they believe are responsible for setting the fire and anticipate filing formal arson charges in the near future.
According to police, they cannot release the names of those juvenile suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
