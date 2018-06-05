  • Killer on the run after double homicide in Memphis

    By: Kristin Leigh

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in Highland Heights.

    Neighbors told FOX13 they heard several shots, then a car took off.

    Two men were found shot and killed on the scene.

    Police responded to the scene at Treadwell and Guernsey Monday afternoon.

    The police investigation is focused on a parking lot behind Treadwell Middle School.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

