MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting in Highland Heights.
Neighbors told FOX13 they heard several shots, then a car took off.
Two people are dead after a shooting in Highland Heights.— Kristin Leigh (@Fox13Kristin) June 5, 2018
The police investigation is focused on a parking lot behind Treadwell Middle. pic.twitter.com/Mtxbv9Turp
Two men were found shot and killed on the scene.
Police responded to the scene at Treadwell and Guernsey Monday afternoon.
The police investigation is focused on a parking lot behind Treadwell Middle School.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
The second male has been pronounced deceased. https://t.co/GsyUtU1MdY— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 5, 2018
