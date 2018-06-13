Kim Kardashian-West has arrived in Memphis.
A plane landed in Memphis just after noon. We snapped this photo of the runway.
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian in Memphis to visit Alice Johnson
Minutes later, our crews saw her enter a house in Southaven. Kim and Alice embraced in a hug as she walked into the residence.
The reality TV star met with President Trump on May 30 to plead for Alice Marie Johnson to be granted clemency. The Memphis woman was serving a life sentence from a 1996 conviction stemming from a Memphis drug ring.
RELATED: Trump commutes Memphis woman's sentence after meeting with Kim Kardashian West
Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence last week, and Kardashian was the one who told Johnson she was being released.
Today, she plans to meet with Johnson face-to-face for the first time.
RELATED: Memphis woman reunited with family after sentence commuted by Trump
